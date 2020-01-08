Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME
536 N. Snelling Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. MARK
1991 Dayton Ave.
St. Paul, MN
"Katie" Age 57, of Stacy Passed away unexpectedly Jan. 5, 2020 Survived by husband, Steven; sons, Joshua (Jenilee), Matthew (Aaron and Mikey) and Chelseanne (Michael); grandchildren, Brielle, Micah, Zoe and Elise; parents, Robert and Patricia Hartshorn; 9 siblings and their families and many friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday Jan. 9th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, Jan. 10th (visitation 9:30-10AM) at CHURCH OF ST. MARK 1991 Dayton Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
