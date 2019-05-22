Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Beloved Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt Age 73 of Minneapolis, formerly of St. Paul, passed away May 18, 2019. Kathleen was a Captain in the US Army and was a tireless advocate for those who were defenseless in her 30+ year career in social work. Survived by children, Ryan (Andrea) & Brock; grandchildren, Janelle & Madelyn; brother, Doug; other relatives & friends. Memorial Gathering 5-7 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave NE & Hwy 65). Memorials preferred to the family. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
