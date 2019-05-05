|
Age 69, of Cottage Grove, passed away on May 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Gloria Stipe; brother, Raymond. Survived by children, Rebecca Stipe, Erik (Jennifer) Johnson; siblings, Linda (Dave) Strom, Jim Stipe, Debbie (Dave) Schwartz, Diane (Bruce) Bergeron, David Stipe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life from 3-8pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the American Legion in St. Paul Park, 328 Broadway Avenue. Kate had a zest for life, loved cooking, the Vikings, travel and enjoying the company of family and friends. "Hootie-hoot." May she soar with eagles.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019