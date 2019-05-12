|
|
Age 80, of Danbury, WI, passed away Feb. 27, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William "Ole" Olson; children: Chris Olson, Toni (Terry) Rice, Dawn (Ralph) Spagnolo, Bill Olson, Mike Olson and Cheryl (Rick) Cherry; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Service to be held Sat., May 18, 2019, at 10:00am (visit 9:00am-10:00am) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Webster, WI. www.swedberg-taylor.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019