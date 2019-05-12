Home

Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Webster, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Webster, MN
Kathleen M. OLSON Obituary
Age 80, of Danbury, WI, passed away Feb. 27, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William "Ole" Olson; children: Chris Olson, Toni (Terry) Rice, Dawn (Ralph) Spagnolo, Bill Olson, Mike Olson and Cheryl (Rick) Cherry; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Service to be held Sat., May 18, 2019, at 10:00am (visit 9:00am-10:00am) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Webster, WI. www.swedberg-taylor.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
