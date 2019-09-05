|
Age 78, of Hastings Died peacefully September 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; mother & father-in-law, Ernest (Lucille) Pohl; daughter, Jane Mancini; & by twin grandchildren in infancy, Peighton & Parker Pohl. Survived by loving husband, Jim; children, Patrick (Lisa), Mary (Thomas) Otto, Carol Pohl & John; 6 grandchildren, Jacob & Leo Otto, Jack & Michael Mancini & Olivia & Harrison Pohl; son-in-law, Nick Mancini; brother, Michael (Margaret) Niederkorn; brothers-in-law, Robert (Jan) Pohl & Thomas (Linda) Pohl; & by many other relatives & dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Sat. (9/7) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings, with a reception immediately following at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Fri. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & for 1 hr prior to Mass at church on Sat. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019