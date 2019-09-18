Home

Peterson Chapel
119 Central Avenue North
Buffalo, MN 55313
763-682-1363
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2561 Victoria Street N.
Roseville, MN
Age 86, died peacefully in her home in Little Canada, MN on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She will be greeted in heaven by her parents Arnold & Velma Dretke, her siblings Gene & Frank Dretke & Shirley Mielke and by her husband Robert Johnson. Kay is survived by her brother Jim (Barbara) Dretke; sister-in-law Glenda Dretke; her children: David (Kathy) Jones, Daniel Jones, Julie (Pat) Casby, Jan (John) Samson, Bryan (Mary) Johnson, Joanne (Lee) Hollom, Becky (Anthony) Seme and Jeffrey Johnson; her grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. Memorial service Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2561 Victoria Street N., Roseville, MN 55113. Visitation AT THE CHURCH beginning at 10:00 A.M. Luncheon to follow. Serving the family The Peterson Chapel Buffalo 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019
