Age 86, died peacefully in her home in Little Canada, MN on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She will be greeted in heaven by her parents Arnold & Velma Dretke, her siblings Gene & Frank Dretke & Shirley Mielke and by her husband Robert Johnson. Kay is survived by her brother Jim (Barbara) Dretke; sister-in-law Glenda Dretke; her children: David (Kathy) Jones, Daniel Jones, Julie (Pat) Casby, Jan (John) Samson, Bryan (Mary) Johnson, Joanne (Lee) Hollom, Becky (Anthony) Seme and Jeffrey Johnson; her grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. Memorial service Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2561 Victoria Street N., Roseville, MN 55113. Visitation AT THE CHURCH beginning at 10:00 A.M. Luncheon to follow. Serving the family The Peterson Chapel Buffalo 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019