Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
4880 Hodgson Rd.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
4880 Hodgson Rd.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen THORSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie Lord THORSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Marie Lord THORSON Obituary
Age 77 of Excelsior, formerly Shoreview Died November 19, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Lord; grandson, Samuel; sister, Janis. Survived by her husband of 54 years, Phillip; children, Andrea (Jim) Turnquist and Tim (Alyson); grandchildren, Alaina, Carly, Abigail, Tori, Lydia, Tomas, Nina, Eli and JP; and brother, Frank Lord Jr. Loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, foster children, and friends who became her family. Kathy's joy, laughter and love were contagious and a gift to all who knew her. Visitation 4-8PM Monday, Nov. 25 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Memorial service 1PM Tuesday, Nov. 26 (visitation begins at 12 Noon) at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , Friends of FANA MN or Augustana Open Circle of Hopkins.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -