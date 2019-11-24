|
Age 77 of Excelsior, formerly Shoreview Died November 19, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Lord; grandson, Samuel; sister, Janis. Survived by her husband of 54 years, Phillip; children, Andrea (Jim) Turnquist and Tim (Alyson); grandchildren, Alaina, Carly, Abigail, Tori, Lydia, Tomas, Nina, Eli and JP; and brother, Frank Lord Jr. Loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, foster children, and friends who became her family. Kathy's joy, laughter and love were contagious and a gift to all who knew her. Visitation 4-8PM Monday, Nov. 25 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Memorial service 1PM Tuesday, Nov. 26 (visitation begins at 12 Noon) at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , Friends of FANA MN or Augustana Open Circle of Hopkins.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019