Kathleen Marie WEITALA

Kathleen Marie WEITALA Obituary
Age 75 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Maynard; and daughter, Kelly Tilmon. Survived by daughter, Sherry (Kevin); son, Paul; grandchildren, Mark, Brittany, Amanda, Brandon, Alex, Nyah, and KJ; and 6 great-grand-children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that was loved dearly, a wonderful cook and great friend to all. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 10:30AM with 10:00 visitation and lunch to follow, all at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 2499 Helen St., N. St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2019
