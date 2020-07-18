Kathleen MOORE

Age 79 Of Woodbury, MN and Mesquite, NV Passed Away Peacefully on July 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bill; parents, Harvey and Helen Walsh. Survived by her sons, Bill Jr. (Andrea), Larry (Mary) and Steve (Jennifer); grandchildren, Joe, Greg (Maggie), Bryan, Nikki (Dan), Patrick, Zach and Dillon; great grandchildren, Addie, Myles, Nathan and Theo, and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 20 at 11:00 AM at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, MN. Luncheon directly after the service at Tinucci's Restaurant, 396 21st St, Newport, MN. Wulff 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com