Also known as "The Collie Lady" and life-long Stillwater resident, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and special angel of a hospice nurse. Kathy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lloyd; daughters, Julie Dilts (Todd), Susan Loman (Richard) and Linda Wikoff (Tim); step daughters, Gwendolyn Stockert and Linette Paterson; grandchildren, David Sletten (Jenni), Melissa Howell (Walter), Matthew Diethert (Jenna), Alexzandra Mogren (Corey) and Samuel Schmidt; great grandchildren, William, Wyatt, Madison and best friend, Charlie; step-grandchildren, Sean, Jamie and Sharie. Many very special nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as countless friends and neighbors she made along the way. And Dee-Dee, the comfort pup she cleverly claimed as her own. Kathy's employment included assisting customers at the local drugstore, and supporting disabled children on their bus route. Kathy loved her family with her whole heart and thrived on attending countless family gatherings, church concerts and her grand children's activities. She will always be remembered for bringing her famous angel food cakes and when one wasn't enough, she upped-the-ante and brought two. Kathy had an adventurous spirit who loved discovering and visiting small town celebrations across the country as she and Lloyd traveled many miles in their beloved motorhome. She had an ease and friendliness about her that connected her with people and could spend hours chatting with new (or old) friends. Kathy, with dog in tow, could often be found strolling the streets of Stillwater enjoying and reminiscing at all her favorite spots. She loved the McKusick Lake Trail so greatly, she chose a spot along that route to place her family's memory bench with these words: "Take a moment…enjoy the beauty, the quiet, the singing of the birds, and listen to the sounds of the earth." If in your travels you ever pass this special bench, please have a rest and take Kathy's advice, she will know you are there. Private family service Saturday, October 31, 2020, 2:00 P.M. The service will be livestreamed on Kathy's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com
. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Coco's Heart Dog Rescue, Hudson Wisconsin, South Florida Wildlife Center and Stillwater Historical Society. Or any animal rescue organization of your choice. 651-439-5511