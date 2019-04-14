Home

Kathleen "Kathy" RHOADES

Passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel; & siblings Bonnie & Bill. She is survived by her children Corinna & Jason; grandchildren & great-grand children; siblings Linda & Bob; many nieces & nephews. Kathy had a caring heart & crazy sense of humor. She loved her family & friends dearly. Graveside Ceremony will take place 1:00 PM FRIDAY, April 26, 2019 Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1800 Edgerton Street, Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
