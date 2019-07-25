Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Kathleen "Kathy" RIES

Age 58 of Stillwater Passed away suddenly on July 22, 2019 Kathy is preceded in death by her siblings, David & Colleen; brother-in-law, John. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Greg; daughters, Alycia (Justin), Ashley (Jake), Andrea, Amanda (Ryan); grandchildren, Mason & Amelia; parents, Ed & Marlene Boyle; parents-in-law, Kathy & Howie Ries; many other relatives & friends. Funeral Service 7 PM Saturday, July 27th at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 25, 2019
