Age 58 of Stillwater Passed away suddenly on July 22, 2019 Kathy is preceded in death by her siblings, David & Colleen; brother-in-law, John. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Greg; daughters, Alycia (Justin), Ashley (Jake), Andrea, Amanda (Ryan); grandchildren, Mason & Amelia; parents, Ed & Marlene Boyle; parents-in-law, Kathy & Howie Ries; many other relatives & friends. Funeral Service 7 PM Saturday, July 27th at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 25, 2019