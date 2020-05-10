Entered this world on April 26, 1960, in St. Paul, MN and departed on April 18, 2020, peacefully at home in Brandon, SD, with her loving husband Rich at her side. Katie attended Stillwater High School and moved to South Dakota in 1994, where she met her soulmate, Rich Mann whom she married in 2006. Katie was a 14 year cancer survivor. Katie was preceded in death by her dogs, Sparkplug and Jackknife; her father, Jerome; and two infant sisters. To know Katie was to know you were loved. She will be missed, and her memory cherished, by all who knew her, especially the love of her life, Rich; her mother, Virginia; brothers, Matt (Glenda), Kevin (Marybeth) and Timm (Kevin); their children; multiple cousins; and her best friend, Randy. A Celebration of Katie's life will take place at a later date. Heartlandfunerals.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.