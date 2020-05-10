Kathleen "Katie" RYAN-MANN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered this world on April 26, 1960, in St. Paul, MN and departed on April 18, 2020, peacefully at home in Brandon, SD, with her loving husband Rich at her side. Katie attended Stillwater High School and moved to South Dakota in 1994, where she met her soulmate, Rich Mann whom she married in 2006. Katie was a 14 year cancer survivor. Katie was preceded in death by her dogs, Sparkplug and Jackknife; her father, Jerome; and two infant sisters. To know Katie was to know you were loved. She will be missed, and her memory cherished, by all who knew her, especially the love of her life, Rich; her mother, Virginia; brothers, Matt (Glenda), Kevin (Marybeth) and Timm (Kevin); their children; multiple cousins; and her best friend, Randy. A Celebration of Katie's life will take place at a later date. Heartlandfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved