Passed away Monday June 15, 2020 after a long illness. Kathleen will be forever remembered for her indomitable spirit. Like many of us, Kathleen faced significant hardship in her life. Kathleen refused to be defined by her difficulties and sought out joy wherever it could be found: In the eyes of her beloved daughters Kathryn, Lea Ann and Amy and her cherished grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew, Christopher, Brianna, Patrick, Erin, Jason and Michael. Her greatest joys were spent with them. Perched in a beach chair sketching on an art pad while grandchildren built sandcastles at her feet, letting her grandchildren win at Monopoly, when their parents refused to play the infernal game, sharing stories and always greeting their requests with a mischievous smile and, "you are with Gramma Kay now, and you can do whatever you want". Kathleen was a talented artist and loved nothing more than to sketch the scene while loved ones moved about her. Her love of art grew in college and carried through her life. She even participated in an art exhibition at the Commons on Marice where she spent many happy years reading books from their library—she was a lifelong avid reader—laughing with friends and playing bridge with a fierce group of players who took no prisoners. Known for her natural charm, Kathleen put everyone at ease and disarmed the most cantankerous souls with simple kindness and curiosity about their lives. She made friends wherever she went. Kathleen put these skills to work as a professional recruiter and also worked in banking. She enjoyed traveling for her job and meeting interesting people, but the trips she looked forward to most were to the East Coast to visit grandchildren and back home to Minnesota to greet her daughters and grandchildren there. Kathleen served as both a Girl Scout and Brownie leader and was an avid golfer, tennis player and skier and enjoyed weekly trips with a group of pals who called themselves the "Tuesday Wipeouts". Quick with a quip and a dry sense of humor inherited from her equally unforgettable mother Mary, Kathleen kept us laughing. And now the loss of her has us in tears. We will miss her. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a small private funeral service at the Church of St. Paul which can be viewed via livestream on the church's Facebook page. We recognize that could never be enough for a woman with this spirit and circle of friends. Save the Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021 for a one-year anniversary celebration of life in Minnesota for the unforgettable Kathleen. Kathleen is predeceased by her parents Mary Veronica Corrigan Swanson and Walter Godfred Swanson and her grandson Christopher Blair Erickson. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Farsht, Lea Ann Scales and her husband Brian Scales, Amy Vietzke and her husband Darian Vietzke. She is survived by her grandchildren Jonathan Farsht, Andrew Erickson, Brianna Erickson, Patrick Erickson, Erin Vietzke, Jason Vietzke and Michael Vietzke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a scholarship in her grandson's memory at the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts, 649 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA, 01420 Attn: Christopher Blair Erickson Memorial Scholarship, or to the Commons on Marice Employee Fund at 1380 Marice Dr., Eagan MN 55121. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.