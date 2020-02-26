Home

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S. Albert St
St. Paul , MN
View Map

Kathleen (Connelly) SCHULTEIS

Kathleen (Connelly) SCHULTEIS Obituary
Of Saint Paul Beloved mother and grandmother. Passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2020. Survived by son, William "Billy" (Ron Giroux) Schulteis; daughter, Kelly (Remington Clark) Schulteis; grandchildren, Karmen and Amarah; siblings, Mary Connelly, CSJ, Pat Connelly, Michael Connelly, and Kelly (Dan) Welch of Pine City; sister-in-law, Tami Connelly; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and good friends. Preceded by parents, Therese and Tony Connelly; brother, Tony Connelly, Jr. Visitation will be held on Fri. Feb. 28 from 4-8PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul, 651-698-0796. Mass of Christian Burial on Sat. Feb. 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul at 11AM, with a visitation one hour prior and luncheon to follow. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Catholic Charities – Dorothy Day Place.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020
