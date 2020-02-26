|
Of Saint Paul Beloved mother and grandmother. Passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2020. Survived by son, William "Billy" (Ron Giroux) Schulteis; daughter, Kelly (Remington Clark) Schulteis; grandchildren, Karmen and Amarah; siblings, Mary Connelly, CSJ, Pat Connelly, Michael Connelly, and Kelly (Dan) Welch of Pine City; sister-in-law, Tami Connelly; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and good friends. Preceded by parents, Therese and Tony Connelly; brother, Tony Connelly, Jr. Visitation will be held on Fri. Feb. 28 from 4-8PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul, 651-698-0796. Mass of Christian Burial on Sat. Feb. 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul at 11AM, with a visitation one hour prior and luncheon to follow. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Catholic Charities – Dorothy Day Place.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020