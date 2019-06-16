|
Age 84 of Roseville Kay was born December 14, 1934 and died peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Kay was a very loving wife, mom, grammy, sister, auntie and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all. She is preceded in death by parents Hugo and Julia and brother-in-law Robert Lindahl. Survived by devoted and loving husband Jack of 61 years; children Jeff (Joni), Juli (James) Kenyon and Jay; her three little dumplings Kallen (Ryan) Loos, Kyla and Kelsi Kenyon; brother Phil (Becky) Johnson and sister Jess Lindahl. Memorial to be held Saturday June 22 at 5:00 pm, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1329 Maryland Ave E, St. Paul. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Saint Therese Hospice/St. Odilia for taking such loving care of Kay.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019