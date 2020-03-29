|
|
Loving Wife, Mom Grandma, Great Grandma Age 81 of Roseville Passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family on March 22, 2020. Loving wife for 51 years of William Lawrence "Larry" Shearon. Devoted mother of Monica, Will (Kathy), Gina (Dan) Cummings, David (Suzanne), Laura (Glenn) Gibbons. Grandma of 28 grandchildren. Great grandma of 12. Sister of Jim Brandes, Fr. John Brandes, Ray Brandes, Barb Olson and Mary Griffith. Aunt to numerous doting nieces and nephews around Minneapolis and the far corners of our country. Kassie was born in Minneapolis, April 12, 1938, to Lewis and Mary Lou Brandes. She attended St. Bridget Elementary School, St. Anthony High School, then skipped across the river to College of Saint Catherine where she got her degree in Elementary Education. Kassie devoted her life to God, her husband, her children, and her community. As a dedicated homemaker, Kassie managed a busy household with five children and led each day by example. For decades, she delivered Meals-on-Wheels, tended to anyone in need, and constantly threw parties to celebrate even the smallest of occasions in life. Kassie had a zest for living that was enjoyed by anyone who knew her. She created her fun and always considered the more, the merrier. She was an active member of the St. Odilia School and Parish communities for almost sixty years. It was truly her home away from home. She was the epitome of kindness, compassion, selflessness, grace and goodwill. Her spirituality guided her through life and was her comfort even to her final days fulfilling her motto: serenity at last! She will be deeply missed. Due to current coronavirus circumstances, a private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul. A memorial Mass is being planned for Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Odilia Church, 3495 Victoria Street, Shoreview, MN 55126. Our gathering at church will begin at 10:00am, Mass at 11:00am. Kassie would want nothing less than a huge party to celebrate her life! In lieu of flowers, memorials sent to Catholic Charities would be appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020