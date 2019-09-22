|
Age 81, of Hastings Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 16, 2019.Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Eunice Calhoun (Fairfield) and two sisters, Judy Morgan and Geraldine Lampman. Survived by 5 children and 9 grandchildren. Renee Nelson (Derek, Dustin, Tawny, Dane), Lisa (Joshua, Jacob), Allen, Brenda Tousignant (Tyler, Brianna, Cayla) and Jason. Also survived by sisters Barb Peterson (Dave), June Bundy (Ike) and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and many more family and friends. Per Mom's request, there will be no service. The family will have a private celebration of life. As Mom would have wished, some serious Scrabble will be played.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019