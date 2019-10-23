Home

Kathleen (Rogers) WALDHAUSER


1947 - 2019
Age 72 Died October 19, 2019, at home in So. St. Paul. Survived by her son Michael Weeks (Michelle) of Chicago, former husbands Dick Waldhauser of So. St. Paul and William "Jimmy" Weeks of Mississippi; sister Carol Nankivel (Mark) of IGH, and brothers Mike and Jim Rogers, both of St. Paul. Kathy was born April 28, 1947, and lived her entire life in So. St. Paul. She graduated SSP high school in 1965. Three years later she began her 41-year career as a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines, a role for which she was perfectly suited; her every thought was for the comfort of others. She was a gracious, selfless, and beautiful woman, with a gift for friendship and an extraordinary capacity for love. Funeral Mass 11:00am Friday, October 25 at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd Street East, Inver Grove Heights; visitation at the church two hours prior. Memorials preferred. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
