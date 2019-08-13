Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen ZAIGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen ZAIGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen ZAIGER Obituary
Age 59, of Mounds View Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away on August 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Barbara & Harold and sister Lanette. Survived by siblings Larry (Sharon), Dale (Janet), Tom (Debbie), Mary, Jean Westley (Brian) and Gloria (Katie Lipe); niece Jessica Kraus (Bill); nephews Randy Zaiger & Scott Westley; great niece Colleen "CJ" Kraus and her feline companion Eric. Gathering of family and friends Thursday, August 15th from 4-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now