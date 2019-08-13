|
Age 59, of Mounds View Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away on August 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Barbara & Harold and sister Lanette. Survived by siblings Larry (Sharon), Dale (Janet), Tom (Debbie), Mary, Jean Westley (Brian) and Gloria (Katie Lipe); niece Jessica Kraus (Bill); nephews Randy Zaiger & Scott Westley; great niece Colleen "CJ" Kraus and her feline companion Eric. Gathering of family and friends Thursday, August 15th from 4-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019