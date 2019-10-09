|
Age 79 of St. Anthony Village, MN Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Paul, MN to Gerhardt and Catherine Kroening on February 20, 1940. Kathie enjoyed fishing at the cabin, was a former Northwest Airlines employee, a 13 year "Aggie", a volunteer at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and an election judge for St. Anthony. She spent many winters in New Braunfels, Texas and enjoyed her circle of friends there. Preceded in death by husband, Jim. Survived by children, Thomas (Nancy), William (Mary Jo) and Robert; grandchildren, Daniel, Laura and Jacob. Visitation 5 – 7 PM Thursday, October 10th at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL (1918 University Av. NE Minneapolis, MN). Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Friday, October 11th at ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA CHAPEL AT CATHOLIC ELDERCARE (813 Main St. NE Minneapolis, MN) with visitation one hour prior to Mass and a luncheon to follow. Memorials preferred to Midwest Special Services in recognition of the care and support they provide for Kathlyn's special needs son, Bob. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869
