Age 67, of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born December 17, 1951 in Fort Frances, Ontario, to James and Marilyn Lynch, she was the oldest of eleven children. Married the love of her life Blake Begnaud on August 14, 1971. Together, they raised five boys, Toby (Ann-Marie), Tommy, Joe (Angie), Mick (Sarah), and Aaron (Samantha). Active in her church, her voice was heard through lay preaching, music ministry, and as an advocate for social justice. A prolific writer and lover of literature. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Erin Bjorklund; infant brother, Daniel Timothy; mother-in-law, Phyllis Berde; father-in-law, Paul Begnaud; niece, Kateri Howard; nephew, David Isaacs. Survived by her husband, children, and eleven grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Guardian Angels Church, 8250 4th St N, Oakdale, on Monday, March 11 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 AM with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The ALS Association, MN/ND/SD Chapter. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019