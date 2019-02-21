|
|
Passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2019 in Miles City, Montana. She was 63. Kathy was born in Stillwater, Minnesota on February 3, 1956 to John and Barbara Buckley. Preceded in death by her parents. Kathy enjoyed Minnesota and all the activities that it had to offer during her time there. She talked about the good ol times when her family would spend summers at the cabin fishing, playing and swimming in the lake. Kathy is survived by her husband Glenn; her children Mackenzie, Mikayla and Alex Helland; and grandson Andre; her siblings, Jean (Greg) Swanson, Stanley Buckley, John (Karen) Buckley Jr, Joseph (Mary) Buckley; and many many nieces and nephews. Kathy loved her two cats, so she is survived by her cats Stella and Henry. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will be held on a later date. Arrangements by Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home: www.stevensonandsons.com. Kathryn always wanted to go back to Minnesota. There will be a service in Stillwater, Minnesota. Date to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 21, 2019