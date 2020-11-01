"Kathy" Age 69, of Little Canada Passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Arletta Kneissel. Survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dick; brother, Jack Kneissel (Sandy); sister, Mary Kimlinger (Bruce); son, Bill Thomalla (Kelly); daughter, Tracy Hanson (Scott); grandchildren, Julia, Joey, Claire and Katelyn Thomalla, Megan and Lindsey Hanson. Kathy grew up in the Frogtown area of St. Paul, attended St. Vincent and St. Bernard's Grade Schools, St. Bernard's High School, and the University of Minnesota. She worked in the billing department of NSP before her dream job as full-time wife, mother and grandmother. She met her husband while performing in a high school musical and loved singing, dancing (especially the waltz), traveling, chocolate, and pecan pie. She absolutely adored her 6 grandchildren and attended all their sports games, concerts and dance competitions. She was a school volunteer and choir member at St. John the Evangelist Church in Little Canada. Many thanks to her long-time girlfriends, and the loving and caring staff at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, November 5 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Interment St. John's Church Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550