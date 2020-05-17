CPA, of St. Paul, MN Age 56 Passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Herting and brother, Brad Herting and is survived by her loving husband John Ritchart, of St. Paul, her brothers Doug Herting, of Papillion, NE and Brian Herting, of Lincoln, NE, her children Laura Hansen Ramirez, of Phoenix, AZ and Sam Hansen, of Lincoln, NE. Katie was a proud alumna of the University of Nebraska and an enthusiastic—through thick and thin—fan of 'Husker football. She loved to fish, work in her yard, and walk (really fast). And, as a true measure of her devotion to her marriage, Katie thought her husband's off-color jokes were genuinely funny. Though her illness eventually robbed her of her mind and her loved ones of her generosity and infectious humor, she left us an indelible legacy of compassion and faithfulness. Her husband, John, requests in lieu of flowers that a donation to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation be considered.









