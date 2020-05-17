Kathryn Bea Herting RITCHART
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CPA, of St. Paul, MN Age 56 Passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Herting and brother, Brad Herting and is survived by her loving husband John Ritchart, of St. Paul, her brothers Doug Herting, of Papillion, NE and Brian Herting, of Lincoln, NE, her children Laura Hansen Ramirez, of Phoenix, AZ and Sam Hansen, of Lincoln, NE. Katie was a proud alumna of the University of Nebraska and an enthusiastic—through thick and thin—fan of 'Husker football. She loved to fish, work in her yard, and walk (really fast). And, as a true measure of her devotion to her marriage, Katie thought her husband's off-color jokes were genuinely funny. Though her illness eventually robbed her of her mind and her loved ones of her generosity and infectious humor, she left us an indelible legacy of compassion and faithfulness. Her husband, John, requests in lieu of flowers that a donation to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation be considered.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved