Age 76, of Shoreview Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 3, 2019. Kathy was a wonderful wife and mother and is cherished and loved by her husband of 47 years, Richard "Dick" and daughter, Deanna "Dee Dee." Kathy was raised in Milan, MN in a close, loving Connelly family (father Ellis, mother Myrtie, sister Shirley, all deceased) and loving sister, Patricia. Kathy was musically gifted, mastering Bach while quite young, and became her church's organist at age 14. She was an elementary school teacher for several years. Kathy was loving, kind, radiant, joyful, brave, gracious, sensitive, and a peaceful being and always provided positive, loving support to those who were blessed to know her. Memorials to MS Society or donors choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019