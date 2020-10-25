1/
Kathryn E. (Trent) BAUMAN
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother Age 67 of Otsego, on Oct. 21, 2020. Survived by loving husband, Dan; children, Heather (Brandon) Ward, Jerry (Lilli), Joe; grandchildren, Grace, Everett, Joe, Ben; siblings, Jerry (Irene), Karen, Laurina, Pat, Dan, Julie; and many nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death by brother, Bill; mother, Ida; father, Gerald. Visitation 9:30AM-10:15AM, Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020 at Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River, MN. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. Interment St. Andrews Cemetery. Arr. Dares Funeral Home 763-441-1212. www.daresfuneralservice.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:30 AM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
