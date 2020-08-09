Was born in Alexandria, Minnesota, on April 6, 1939, the oldest daughter of Wallace and Ruth (Wicklund) Peterson, and died in St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 5, 2020, surrounded by her children Ann (Tom) Schroeder, Niels (Amna Hussain) and Erik (Nora) Pedersen. She is survived by sisters Virginia (Gary) Oberg, Margaret (Marlo) Schoeneck, Dorothy (Glenn) Van Amber, brother Gary Peterson, her beloved granddaughters Maren, Siri and Elsa Schroeder and Naadirah and Aaliya Pedersen, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by Robert, her husband of fifty years, her parents, her sisters Rose Marie and Carolyn, and her brother Paul. Kathy grew up on a farm with no telephone, electricity or running water. She earned a scholarship and graduated from Macalester College in 1961 with a degree in sociology and psychology. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Kathy lived a life of dedicated service and quiet generosity. She and her husband lived 31 years in Fort Worth, Texas before returning to Minnesota a few years after Bob's death. Devout in her faith and active in church, Kathy engaged her consummate skills as a seamstress and love of sewing in creating and donating probably thousands of hats and quilts for newborns as well as school kits and personal hygiene kits distributed around the globe through Lutheran World Relief. She loved music--both sacred and secular--and was an enthusiastic concertgoer and active supporter of local classical music organizations. She generously supported church music programs and she enjoyed singing in the choir. Kathy's passion for words and knowledge is reflected by her training in nursing and medical terminology, and by her tireless love for a good game of scrabble. While always principled and even tempered, she was a truly formidable opponent. Never one to waste, her commitments to recycling and conservation were decades ahead of their time. Memorial service details will be forthcoming. Memorials honoring Kathy may be sent to the ALS Association: visit alsa.org
to donate online, or mail donations to the ALS Association, Development Depart- ment, 1275 K Street, NW Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005.