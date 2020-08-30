1/
Kathryn (Smith) HILL
Age 41 Of Lake Elmo Passed away on August 22, 2020 after a courageous four year battle with ALK Positive lung cancer. Kathryn had a deep faith in God, a servant's heart, and loved her husband and children more than herself. She graduated from Mahtomedi High School in 1997. She danced at Larkin Dance Studio and went on to study dance and musical theatre at the University of Akron and Point Park College in Pittsburgh. She taught dance throughout the twin cities including teaching worship dance at North Presbyterian Church where she was a lifelong member. Over the past 13 years, Kathryn was a passionate homeschool teacher to her four children. She is preceded by her grandfather Art Meyer; and her son Isaac Hill. She is survived by her grandmother Joyce Meyer; husband Aaron; and children Evangelyn, Ariana, Alexander and Elias; her parents George and Christine Smith (Meyer); brothers Randy (Lisa) and Ryan (Kathy); and countless dear friends. Funeral Service Thursday (September 3, 2020) 11:00 AM at North Presbyterian Church, 2675 Hwy 36, North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Funeral Service for Kathryn will also be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/North ChurchMN (no account needed) or northchurch-mn.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to North Presbyterian Church, "Endowment Fund-Kathryn Hill Memorial." 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:30 AM
North Presbyterian Church
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
streamed live at
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
North Presbyterian Church
