|
|
Passed away March 17, 2020 with her family at her side. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry; parents, Jerry & Anna; son, Mark; and sister, Ruth Schwarting. Survived by son, Scott (Jeri); daughter, Kelly (John) Jahner-Byrne; grandchildren, Joshua, Derek (Kalee), Ashlyn, Sinéad & Pearse; great-grandchildren, Dominic & Ava; siblings, Anna, Sonny, Ellie, Charles & John; step-siblings, Nancy & Ronald; and many nieces & nephews. Katie was married to Jerry for 62 years and a devoted Catholic. She was a member for over 50 years at St. Augustine Church. A private service will be held; please join the family for a virtual live Celebration of Life at 11AM (Central), Friday, March 20th. Download the App Zoom. Join meeting id# 441962669. You can also join via phone for audio only at (646) 558-8656 then code 441962669#. Memorials are preferred. A special thanks and appreciation to all the staff at Woodlyn Heights and Allina Hospice for their compassionate care. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020