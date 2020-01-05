Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
20 Holley Ave
St. Paul Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn JESSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn "Katy" JESSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn "Katy" JESSE Obituary
Age 97, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester; brothers, Gene, Mike and Pat; sister, Marion. Katy is survived by her children, Tom, Jim (Sandie), Carol (Todd) Hovde, Mary, Tim (Brenda); grandchildren, Jay (Ammie), Stacie (Mitch), Katie (Tony), Megan, Brandi (CJ), Heather (Nate); 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren and other friends and relatives. Thank you to Southview Acres Nursing Home and HealthEast Hospice for taking care of our mom/grandma. Thank you for the friendship from her friends at the nursing home. Memorial Service will be 11 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -