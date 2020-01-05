|
Age 97, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester; brothers, Gene, Mike and Pat; sister, Marion. Katy is survived by her children, Tom, Jim (Sandie), Carol (Todd) Hovde, Mary, Tim (Brenda); grandchildren, Jay (Ammie), Stacie (Mitch), Katie (Tony), Megan, Brandi (CJ), Heather (Nate); 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren and other friends and relatives. Thank you to Southview Acres Nursing Home and HealthEast Hospice for taking care of our mom/grandma. Thank you for the friendship from her friends at the nursing home. Memorial Service will be 11 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020