Age 96, of St. Paul Died peacefully on February 25, 2019 Preceded in death by parents William W. and Kathryn (Hyland) Garvey, sister, Mary P. Jackels, brother W. Patrick Garvey, and son, Rev. Thomas W. Jones, C.S.P. Kaye is survived by her daughter, Mary Kaye Jones, and loving, multi generations of nieces and nephews. Kaye graduated from St. Joseph's Academy class of 1940 and worked for the IRS 40+ years. The family is deeply grateful to the Little Sisters of the Poor and the staff at Holy Family Residence for their extraordinary love and care; most especially Mother Maria Francis and Sr. Maria Joseph. Mass of Christian burial Saturday (3/2) at 10:30 a.m. at The Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN 55102 with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to the Little Sisters of the Poor. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2019