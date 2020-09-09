Age 76 Of Woodbury Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 4, 2020, from complications related to heart and respiratory disease. Kathy is survived by her husband, George; son, Nick (Maritt); daughter, Sarah; and grandchildren, Grace and Michael May. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Emily Welsh; eight brothers and sisters. Kathy was born August 5, 1944, the youngest of nine children in Willmar, Minnesota. She graduated from Willmar High School, and later attended the University of Minnesota, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and graduated in 1966. That year she met and married her husband, George May. Kathy and George would have celebrated their fifty-fourth wedding anniversary on September 16th. Kathy started her career as a social worker in the Hennepin County Welfare Department. She retired from that position after five years to assume her role as a full time mother to her two young children. Kathy, however, had so much more to give. While raising her family, she was simultaneously an enthusiastic volunteer. She was active in the St. Paul Junior League, the St. Paul School District, and as a volunteer for St. Paul Children's Hospital, she eventually became the President of The St. Paul Children's Hospital Association. However, Kathy's true passion was for the Girl Scouts. Kathy spent her entire life in Scouting in one way or another. Whether it was as a scout, camp counselor, volunteer, fundraiser, or later assuming the role of Chair of the St. Croix Valley Girl Scout Council Board of Directors, she lived the motto "A Girl Scout is ready to help wherever she is needed". Through her volunteer work, she touched countless lives and made many lifelong friends. After her kids were a bit older, Kathy parlayed her volunteer work into a second career in healthcare, eventually working as Allina's Director of Research Administration until her retirement in 2011. Of course, she continued her volunteerism even after returning to the workforce. Following retirement, she became an avid bridge player and formed many strong friendships with people all over the country. But for those of us closest to Kathy, she will be most remembered as the glue that connected our extremely large and extended family. Whether it was organizing family reunions, hosting holiday gatherings, donating a kidney, or just being willing to actively listen and provide love and support in difficult times, there is simply no way her loss can ever be filled in our family. A private interment will be held September 12, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Girl Scouts River Valley.