Kathryn L. BRODT

was born October 3, 1921 in St Paul, MN and passed away September 18, 2019 in Maryville, TN, at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ernest Brodt. She is survived by sons and spouses, Bill (Terri) of Silver Spring, MD; Bob (Devona) of Cadott, WI and Jack (Sheryl) of Friendsville, TN as well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Kathryn moved to Detroit, MI in 1955 and in 1979 to Troy, MI. Kathryn and Ernest were active in church and volunteer services during their many years of retirement. Memorial services will be held November 8, 2019 at 11am at Big Beaver United Methodist Church in Troy, MI; final resting place with her husband, Ernest, at Great Lakes Veterans Cemetery, Holly, MI. If you wish, memorials may be sent to Big Beaver United Methodist Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2019
