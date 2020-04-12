|
Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert Sr.; grandson, Lucas Trent; daughter-in-law, JoAnne Welch. Survived by children, Robert (Gwen), Linda (John) Trent, Kevin, Colleen (Dan) Bryant; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. Kathryn was an avid bowler and loved crafts. Special thanks to the staff at the Estates at Linden for their excellent care. A private family funeral service will be held, followed by interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to St. Lucas Community Church. Cards and letters may be sent to Kathryn's family in care of BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020