Age 90 of Lake Crystal and formerly of Buffalo, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020 at Crystal Seasons Assisted Living in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. A private family burial will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on July 10th at 9:30 AM. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family. Katie was born April 4, 1930 to Mathias and Marie (Tschida) Grilz in St. Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1948. In 1950 she married George Clement and together they had two children, Jim and Mary. They later divorced. While waitressing at the Bel-Mont Supper Club she met Howard Wigdahl. In 1959 they were married and moved to Minneapolis. Together they had two children, Gordy and Connie. They enjoyed gatherings with friends and relatives, and were avid bowlers. Howard passed away in 1971. While in Minneapolis Katie was actively involved with her children being a Girl Scout Leader, softball coach and carpool mom, among other things. In 1977 Katie moved out to Lake Charlotte in Buffalo and loved her life on the lake. Katie was known for her help and support of others. She was a strong supporter of the Rockford Lions Club and volunteered at Our Fathers Church, working on the bulletins and weekly worship folders. Her interests were her yard and garden, sewing, quilting, knitting and puzzles. Katie will be remembered by her grandchildren for always having cookies in the cookie jar! In 2012 Katie moved to Lake Crystal. She enjoyed doing crafts, working puzzles, and walking up town to visit with people. She had fun with the awesome staff at Crystal Seasons. Katie is survived by her children, Jim Clement, Mary (Ivan) Schaufenbuel, Gordy (Melanie) Wigdahl, Sr. and Connie (Steve) Hiles; grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren (Alex), Tara (Brad), Tanya (Sean), Tyler, Gordy, Jr. (Jill) and Vince; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rich Grilz, Bob (Jean) Grilz, Ray (Brenda) Grilz and Ed (Gerene) Grilz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents; and siblings, Marie, Don, Larry, Fritz, Margaret, Emma and Joe. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
