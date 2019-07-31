Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Kathryn P. GORMAN

Kathryn P. GORMAN Obituary
Age 79, of Shoreview Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Harry & Sylvia Pearson; brothers, Dennis & Nohel Pearson. Survived by husband of 53 years, Richard; children, Rick (Jackie) & Erika; grandchildren, Josh & Riley; siblings, Gerald (Peggy) Pearson, Karyn (Robert) Fast, Kurth (Mary) Pearson; sisters-in-law, Mae & Joan Pearson; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-6pm Mon., Aug. 5th with a memorial service at 6pm at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
