Celebration of Life
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Lyngblomsten Care Center's chapel
Age 99, of St. Paul Died on May 16, 2019 Kathryn's life was devoted to her love of music. She spent a Fulbright year in Norway at the Oslo Konservatoriet, a sabbatical year in Paris as an organ student of the famed Andre Marchal, and a year with Heinrich Fleischer at the University of Minnesota. She also studied in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Czechoslovakia. She played organ recitals locally, nationally, and internationally. Kathryn served three Lutheran churches and Luther/Northwestern Seminary as organist/choirmaster. She was on the faculty at Luther and Augsburg Colleges, and she was also a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for 32 years. Her husband, four siblings, and one niece preceded her in death. She is survived by nine nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Lyngblomsten Care Center's chapel on May 27 at 2 P.M. with a private burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 20, 2019
