Age 69, of White Bear Township Passed away peacefully December 3, 2019 while surrounded by family. Kathy was a strong, dedicated, reliable and laid-back woman, who loved her family above all. She loved family Sundays, a day filled with great food and games. Kathy looked forward to the "girls" trip every March watching the ocean - it was her favorite thing to do, even if she never went in. She was loved dearly and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, JoAnn. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Pat; daughters, Jen and Rebecca; sisters, Roxanne (thank you for everything you do for our family) and Sandra; brothers, David (Sherry) and Gary; her beloved granddogs, Peanut, Maxx, and Millie Jo; and other family and friends. A private family service will be held. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019