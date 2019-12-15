|
|
Age 82 of Vadnais Heights Passed away on December 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, August and Eleanor; brothers, Roland, Dick, and Jim; grandson, Dustin. Survived by children, Laurie, Tom, and Bob; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial Service 6 PM Monday, December 30th at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Rd, Vadnais Heights, with visitation beginning one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019