Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
3676 Centerville Rd
Vadnais Heights, MN
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
3676 Centerville Rd
Vadnais Heights, MN
Kathy "Toots" GOTCH Obituary
Age 82 of Vadnais Heights Passed away on December 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, August and Eleanor; brothers, Roland, Dick, and Jim; grandson, Dustin. Survived by children, Laurie, Tom, and Bob; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial Service 6 PM Monday, December 30th at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Rd, Vadnais Heights, with visitation beginning one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
