|
|
Beloved Wife, Mom, Sister and Friend Kathy passed on April 17, 2019 at age 64. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Faith. Survived by her husband of 41 years, Lyle; children, John (Bethany) and Suzie; siblings Sandy (Jim) Megenty, Bob (Sue) Kerr; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy retired from Travelers Insurance Company after 36 years. She loved horses and playing guitar. She was very creative and enjoyed painting ceramics, making jewelery and creating flower arrangements. She loved spending time up at the cabin relaxing with her family playing cards, fishing and being out on the lake. Funeral Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 115 Crusader Ave W in West Saint Paul, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Memorials preferred to Crown of Life Lutheran Church, Lutheran Heritage Foundation or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019