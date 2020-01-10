|
|
Age 71 Survived by her husband, Steve; children Joe (Stefanie), Annie and Riva (Benjamin Rains); grandchildren Ryder, Annika, Charlie, Reese, Noelle and Kellan. Kathy graduated from Minneapolis Marshall H.S. and the U of M with a degree in Social Work. She worked for many years in the St. Paul Schools and Merriam Park Community Center. But, she said, her favorite job was mother. She loved animals, not only her various dogs (Molly, Sophie, Zoey and Olive), but many cats (who remembers cat names?) and even squirrels, but not so much mice. She loved gardening and MacDonald's ice cream cones in cups. She put up with a husband with few redeemable qualities and seldom, if ever, saw anything but good in her children and friends. When people think of her they see that everpresent smile, gentleness and kindness. She will be missed but never forgotten. Many thanks to the Willows of Ramsey Hill, their staff, and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Monday, January 13th at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. A visitation will be held from 4–7 PM, Sunday, January 12th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Memorials to Alzheimers research. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 10, 2020