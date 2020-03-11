Home

Kathy M. DEVALERIO

Kathy M. DEVALERIO Obituary
Age 77 of West St. Paul Passed away March 8, 2020 Preceded by husband Al; parents Clarence & Loretta & brother Mike. Survived by children Tim (Chula) Albrecht, Kim (Jon) Josephs, Michelle Albrecht & Lisa (Rob) Kratzke; 10 grandchildren Carlos, David, Jono, Morgan, Darian, Carrisa, Logan, Brock, Orion & Madison; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Pat & Terry; brother Jeff; many other friends & relatives. Memorial Service 11:00 Friday at Klecatsky's – West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St., West Saint Paul. Visitation one hour prior to the service. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020
