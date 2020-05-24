Kathy (Spescha) MAMPLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79 of Mahtomedi Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, GG, Sister Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Christian & Magdalene Spescha; sisters, Lorraine Boyer, Genevieve Stang, MaryAnn Regnier. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, David; children, Kelly, Paul, Molly (Wade) Ledin; grandchildren, Alleysha, Aaron; great-grandson, DJ; siblings, Fran Ramsden, Larry "Sonny" (Carol) Spescha. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, White Bear Lake at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved