Age 79 of Mahtomedi Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, GG, Sister Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Christian & Magdalene Spescha; sisters, Lorraine Boyer, Genevieve Stang, MaryAnn Regnier. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, David; children, Kelly, Paul, Molly (Wade) Ledin; grandchildren, Alleysha, Aaron; great-grandson, DJ; siblings, Fran Ramsden, Larry "Sonny" (Carol) Spescha. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, White Bear Lake at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.