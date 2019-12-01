|
|
Age 88, Port St. Lucie, FL Formerly St. Paul and Alexandria, MN Preceded in death by husband Robert M. Billie, parents Joseph and Rose Steinman, sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Leo Latz. Survived by nephews Larry (Judi), Rubin, Bill, David and Marc (Barb) Latz, great-nieces and great-nephews, best friend Bill Moen and family. Burial at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3rd. Memorials preferred to Disabled American Vets or Shir Tikvah Congregation, Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019