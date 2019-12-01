Home

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Snelling National Cemetery
Katie S. BILLIE Obituary
Age 88, Port St. Lucie, FL Formerly St. Paul and Alexandria, MN Preceded in death by husband Robert M. Billie, parents Joseph and Rose Steinman, sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Leo Latz. Survived by nephews Larry (Judi), Rubin, Bill, David and Marc (Barb) Latz, great-nieces and great-nephews, best friend Bill Moen and family. Burial at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3rd. Memorials preferred to Disabled American Vets or Shir Tikvah Congregation, Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
