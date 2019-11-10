Home

Katie (Halaska) SWANSON

Age 86 of Bloomington Passed away October 29 at home in Brooksville, FL. Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt, Teacher, Friend. Preceded in death by spouse Bernie Halaska, parents and siblings. Survived by spouse David Swanson, Stillwater; 4 children Mike (Leanne), Beckie, Mary Goerdt (Bill) and Kevin (Christine). Bonus children Janine (Jerry), Lynelle (Jerry), Alane (Kelley) and Christopher (Suey); 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grand children. She will be greatly missed by all. Services will be held Monday, November 18 St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington. Services at 11 am, Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon immediately following. 2:30pm Interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
