Age 71 Passed away at her home in Apple Valley with her loving husband of 50 years (James Gallagher) by her side. Kay was one of twelve children of Donald and Hazel Reding. She was born at home in Hager City, WI on June 9, 1948. Kay grew up in Zumbrota graduating from Zumbrota High School in 1966. On May 1, 1970 she married the love of her life James Gallagher; they had many adventures together including moving to California for several years, visiting Ireland and building a house together. They created many friendships along the way. Kay is survived by her husband James (Jim). Nine brothers and sisters, Mary Ellen Bellchester, Chuck (Rose) Oronoco, Susan (Conrad) Eyota, Donna, Plainview, Patricia (Rick) Kasson, Richard (Bonnie) Danbury, Jim (Cindy) Zumbrota, Barbara (Dan) Glencoe, William (Bernita) Mantorville. Many nieces and nephews, her neighborhood friends, The Cabin Girls and the girls from Zumbrota. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert and a sister Lori. Kay will be dearly missed as she was very active in the community organizing many events. She loved being on the pontoon catching fish, no matter what the size. She will be dearly missed at family events, her jokes at making lefse, her great cooking and her famous caramel corn. Funeral arrangements are June 9, 2020 with visitation at 1pm and the service at 2pm at White Funeral Home's Apple Valley Chapel, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. White Funeral Home - Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.