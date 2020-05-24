Kay A. GALLAGHER
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71 Passed away at her home in Apple Valley with her loving husband of 50 years (James Gallagher) by her side. Kay was one of twelve children of Donald and Hazel Reding. She was born at home in Hager City, WI on June 9, 1948. Kay grew up in Zumbrota graduating from Zumbrota High School in 1966. On May 1, 1970 she married the love of her life James Gallagher; they had many adventures together including moving to California for several years, visiting Ireland and building a house together. They created many friendships along the way. Kay is survived by her husband James (Jim). Nine brothers and sisters, Mary Ellen Bellchester, Chuck (Rose) Oronoco, Susan (Conrad) Eyota, Donna, Plainview, Patricia (Rick) Kasson, Richard (Bonnie) Danbury, Jim (Cindy) Zumbrota, Barbara (Dan) Glencoe, William (Bernita) Mantorville. Many nieces and nephews, her neighborhood friends, The Cabin Girls and the girls from Zumbrota. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert and a sister Lori. Kay will be dearly missed as she was very active in the community organizing many events. She loved being on the pontoon catching fish, no matter what the size. She will be dearly missed at family events, her jokes at making lefse, her great cooking and her famous caramel corn. Funeral arrangements are June 9, 2020 with visitation at 1pm and the service at 2pm at White Funeral Home's Apple Valley Chapel, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. White Funeral Home - Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
01:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Service
02:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved