Age 88, Richfield and Edina Passed away on September 2, 2019 She was born on January 17, 1931 in Jeollanam-do province, Koheung, South Korea, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Roger Keller, whom she met at Macalester College. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Sang Hyu Shin and Aei Rae Kwak; brothers, Oh Woo Shin and Rok Woo Shin. She is survived by sons, Bob Keller (Michelle Vig) and Jim Keller (Danielle); grandchildren, Claire, Brooklyn, Reese, Marie and Sonja Keller; brothers, Roy Woo Shin, Seung Joon Shin, Chul Joon Shin (Kyung Hi), and Young Joon Shin (Sun Min); sisters-in-law, Ikuyo Shin, Margaret Keller and Jeanne Keller; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She worked a long career as a Korean-Japanese-English translator and courtroom interpreter. Funeral Service Thursday (Sept. 12) at 10:00 AM at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Road, Edina. Visitation is one hour prior to service at the church. Interment at Ft. Snelling. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019