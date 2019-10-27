Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. PEDER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
4600 East 42nd Street
Minneapolis, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
ST. PEDER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
4600 East 42nd Street
Minneapolis, MN
1936 - 2019
Age 83 Of St. Paul, MN Passed away on October 18, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Clynt and Ina Olson. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Ken Kistler. The family members that Kay leaves behind to cherish her memory are children, Bob (Marilee) Kistler, Steve Kistler, Julie (Mohammed) Lawal, and Mike (Mami) Kistler; brothers, Steve Olson and Jon (Amy) Olson; sister-in-law, Phyllis Peterson; grandchildren, Callie, Clynt, Nick (Jen), Serina, Mo, Waziri, and Meisa; great-grandchild, Olivia; and many family and friends. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at ST. PEDER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH 4600 East 42nd Street, Minneapolis, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to (michaeljfox.org) are preferred. 612-724-3621
