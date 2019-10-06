|
|
Age 81 Born September 29, 1938 Kay passed away Monday, Sept. 30 surrounded by family. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Kay is preceded in death by father Glenn Wolf, mother Myrtle (Nelson) and sister Susie Compton. She is survived by husband Richard Chilson; daughter Lynne Ritzer; son Jeffery Chilson (Tammy); grandsons Tyler Chilson, Zach Ritzer, Nick Meister (Kailea) and Nate Meister (Aylin); great grand children Cooper, Levi, Maci, Ethan and Halle; brothers Irv Wolf (Mary), Larry Wolf (Carol); and sister Judy Sbragia (Dave); and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11am until 1pm, Oct. 9, at the Mad Capper in downtown Stillwater. Those who knew Kay are invited to join us. Memorials preferred to Tunnel to Towers or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019